Feds providing funding to repair, expand boat launch in Cambridge

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that it is putting up $228,244 to make repairs to the boat launch in the Galt area of Cambridge.

The money, which is coming from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, will be used to make a number of repairs to the boat launch, including excavation and resurfacing.

It will also upgrade the parking area, as it will be expanded and resurfaced while also providing accessible parking. In addition, the feds say there will be barrier-free transitions between the boat launch, the parking lot and other amenities offered in the area, including bike and canoe racks as well as trails.

“This will help revitalize a major trailhead and waterfront area that is extremely well-used by our residents,” Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett stated.

“Infrastructure projects like this one contribute to a more vibrant, healthy, and sustainable community which all citizens can enjoy.”