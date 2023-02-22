Menu

Crime

Rental truck driver charged with impaired, stunt driving on Highway 115: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 3:54 pm
A Peterborough man was arrested for impaired driving and stunt driving on Highway 115 on Feb. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man was arrested for impaired driving and stunt driving on Highway 115 on Feb. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A Peterborough man faces charges of impaired and stunt driving on Highway 115 following a traffic stop OPP south of the city on Sunday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:45 p.m., officers with the Central Region traffic incident management and enforcement (TIME) team stopped a rental truck that was speeding on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township. OPP did not indicate the speed clocked.

Police say investigators determined the driver was currently suspended from driving and was under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Shattuck, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with one count each of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, driving while under suspension and stunt driving.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.

