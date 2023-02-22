Cambridge, Ont. construction worker wins $80K after pulling off 12-game Proline parlay

A construction worker in Cambridge, Ont., is nearly $80,000 richer after he recently pulled off a 12-game parlay on Proline, according to the OLG.
The corporation says Joe Medeiros won $79,971.20 with a $10 bet which included nine NHL games and three NCAA basketball games.
“I ignored all the stats and went with my gut,” Medeiros told the OLG when he was picking up his winnings in Toronto.
Among the games Medeiros picked was a win by South Carolina over Kentucky, with the Wildcats being favoured by 17.5 points. He also needed an upset to close out the ticket.
“I realized that the Florida Panthers was the last team I needed to win. I was a little worried toward the end of the game and I didn’t expect anything, but I hoped for the best.
“The game was a nail-biter until the end!”
Medeiros told the OLG he will put his prize money toward investments as well as savings.
Here is a look at the games the Cambridge resident picked on his parlay win:
