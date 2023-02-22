New book sheds light on Vernon, B.C.’s First World War internment camp

Send this page to someone via email

A part of Okanagan history that some might not be aware of is the subject of a new book and it sheds light on a dark chapter in Vernon, B.C.,’s past.

The book was revealed Tuesday evening after years of hard work from local volunteers.

“I think it’s important that people know something about the history of their community,” said Larry Gilchrist, president of the Vernon and District Family History Society.

“The area on which W.L. Seaton Secondary sits and MacDonald park was during World War I an internment camp for what was deemed to be enemy aliens.”

Those so-called “enemy aliens” were anyone who had a connection to any of the countries Canada was fighting in the First World War.

This resulted in over a thousand people being interned in the North Okanagan.

“People, even families, and the camp in Vernon was one of only two camps across the country that had families. We had children here,” Gilchrist said.

Among the internment camp, MacDonald Park held a jail, mental asylum and a house for transients.

The Vernon and District Family History Society has been working on the book for over five years and received a grant from the endowment council of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition fund.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said that since this is a little-known part of Vernon’s history, the book will allow for further education.

“It’s great for Vernon to have these historical events where people put this much effort into actively recreating the situation at the time. They’ve done tremendous research into the individuals and on the actual internment facility itself,” Cumming said.

The book features the stories of the internees, pictures sourced from all over the world of the camp, as well as details about the other work camps in the area. The history society says the book will convey the knowledge to younger generations.

“This is bringing a part of that history to light and we hope with this book, giving it to the high school, that this is something that their teachers can make use of and pass all of this information on,” Gilchrist said.

Copies of the book will be given to museums and other schools across the North Okanagan and will be available for purchase through the Vernon and District Family History Society.