Driver of black SUV reportedly shoots 2 in Toronto: police

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said the incident was reported around Shoreham Court and Jane Street just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two people were reportedly shot in the area. Police said the driver of a black SUV was the suspected shooter and fled the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
The public was warned about a “significant police presence” in the area.
