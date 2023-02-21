Driver of black SUV reportedly shoots 2 in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around Shoreham Court and Jane Street just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were reportedly shot in the area. Police said the driver of a black SUV was the suspected shooter and fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The public was warned about a “significant police presence” in the area.