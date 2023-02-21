Menu

Crime

Driver of black SUV reportedly shoots 2 in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:44 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around Shoreham Court and Jane Street just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were reportedly shot in the area. Police said the driver of a black SUV was the suspected shooter and fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The public was warned about a “significant police presence” in the area.

