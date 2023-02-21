Six arrested in North End Winnipeg meth seizure, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Six Winnipeggers are each facing multiple drug and gun charges after a police investigation in the city’s North End throughout February.

Police said the arrests revolved around a search at a Flora Avenue home Saturday, which led to the seizure of more than $25,000 worth of meth, plus packaging materials, as well as a Remington 710 rifle, a compound bow, and assorted ammunition.

Three individuals were arrested by members of the guns and gangs unit during a traffic stop, after a man was spotted leaving the house and getting into a car with two others. The others were picked up by police during the search of the residence.

The six are facing a wide range of charges, including possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Two of them, a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, remain in custody.

The others, who range in age from 27 to 51, were released on undertakings or notices to appear in court.