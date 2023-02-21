Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Six arrested in North End Winnipeg meth seizure, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 2:21 pm
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six Winnipeggers are each facing multiple drug and gun charges after a police investigation in the city’s North End throughout February.

Police said the arrests revolved around a search at a Flora Avenue home Saturday, which led to the seizure of more than $25,000 worth of meth, plus packaging materials, as well as a Remington 710 rifle, a compound bow, and assorted ammunition.

Three individuals were arrested by members of the guns and gangs unit during a traffic stop, after a man was spotted leaving the house and getting into a car with two others. The others were picked up by police during the search of the residence.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The six are facing a wide range of charges, including possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two of them, a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, remain in custody.

The others, who range in age from 27 to 51, were released on undertakings or notices to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home'
Sawed-off shotgun, meth seized after police called for ‘family trouble’ at Winnipeg home
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceMethcrime in winnipegDrug SeizureWinnipeg drugsWinnipeg gunsmeth in Winnipeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers