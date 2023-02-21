OPP seek suspects after stolen vehicle crashed in Centre Wellington

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are looking for three people seen fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Centre Wellington.

Officers, along with Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, were called to an area on Fourth Line around 7:30 p.m. Monday and discovered an abandoned grey four-door Volkswagen Jetta in a creek.

Investigators say they initially believed that the sedan left the roadway at a bridge closure barricade.

They say there were three occupants inside and all fled the area on foot.

A further investigation revealed that the Volkswagen was reported stolen from an area in Peel Region.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.