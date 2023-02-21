Menu

Traffic

1 person dead in Highway 99 Richmond crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 1:51 pm
The fatal crash happened between Blundell Rd and Steveston Highway Tuesday morning.
The fatal crash happened between Blundell Road and Steveston Highway Tuesday morning. Google Maps
A person died in a crash in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday morning.

RCMP said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a smaller flat-deck truck on Highway 99 Southbound between Blundell Road and Steveston Highway.

The crash happened at 8:47 a.m., RCMP said, and Highway 99 remains closed southbound.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS), Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating.

No jail time for driver in fatal Coquitlam crash

RCMP said at this time, there is no indication any criminal activity was involved.

