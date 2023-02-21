NSLC scores big in alcohol sales thanks in part to world juniors in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) recorded $78.9 million in earnings during the last holiday season — driven by an increase in alcohol and cannabis sales at its stores, as well as busy bar and restaurant business during the World Juniors.

The third-quarter financial results show total sales from Oct. 3, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 were $228.1 million, which is a 6.1 per cent increase from the same period the year before.

According to NSLC, beverage alcohol sales rose by 5.6 per cent to $200.5 million and cannabis sales increased 9.2 per cent to $27.6 million. The average transaction for alcohol is $41.11, and the average transaction for cannabis is $38.29.

In total, earnings rose 6.6 per cent to $78.9 million.

NSLC said in a release it continues to support local producers, and has increased the number of local products.

Sales of local beverage alcohol and cannabis increased 11.7 per cent overall to $32.3 million.

Nova Scotia ready-to-drink products, specifically coolers, led the growth in local beverage alcohol at 19.1 per cent to $7.6 million, while cider accounted for $1.7 million in sales.

Nova Scotia cannabis sales grew 29.9 per cent to $8.5 million.

NSLC notes sales to bars, pubs and restaurants were up 46.4 per cent to $13.4 million, thanks to the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships that were held in Halifax beginning in December 2022.