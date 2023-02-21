Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 21

Send this page to someone via email

SARM is voicing its concerns over rural health care, fewer speeding tickets were issued by Saskatoon police in 2022, and moisturizing from the inside out with omega-3 oils in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SARM voices concerns over healthcare in rural Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is voicing its concern over what it says is a lack of rural health-care support.

The association says rural health care has been under immense strain since the pandemic began.

SARM president Ray Orb discusses the challenges he says rural Saskatchewan faces and the need to bring new health-care professionals to rural parts of the province.

Saskatoon police issued fewer speeding tickets in 2022

Saskatoon police issued just over 1,000 fewer speeding tickets in 2022 than the previous year.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks at the drop in speeding tickets and updates how drivers are adapting to the new speed limits in school zones and around playgrounds.

Cooper also addresses the role of police in responding to calls to the new emergency wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood.

Moisturizing from the inside out: Healthy Living

Dry skin is a common problem during the winter months and with lower levels of moisture in the air, it can be hard to stay hydrated.

Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury looks at some of the best food sources for staying hydrated and how a blood test can help determine if you are getting optimal amounts of omega-3 oils.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 21

