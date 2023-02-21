Winter storm watch in place for London-Middlesex late Wednesday

Heading out of the long weekend, a winter storm watch is in effect for the London-Middlesex region for later this week.
Read more: ‘Significant winter storm’ set to hit southern Ontario this week
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
According to Environment Canada, an ice storm is possible late Wednesday and into Thursday with a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build-up in some areas.
“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” the watch said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”
The national weather agency said that freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.
Comments