Weather

Winter storm watch in place for London-Middlesex late Wednesday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 7:48 am
FILE: .
FILE: . Matt Rourke/AP Photo
Heading out of the long weekend, a winter storm watch is in effect for the London-Middlesex region for later this week.

According to Environment Canada, an ice storm is possible late Wednesday and into Thursday with a prolonged period of freezing rain leading to significant ice build-up in some areas.

“There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur,” the watch said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

The national weather agency said that freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.

