Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Busier than Christmas’: Family Day provides boost to Big White in Okanagan

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 8:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Family Day crowds return to Big White'
Family Day crowds return to Big White
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Family Day here in B.C., and with many enjoying a day off, Big White Ski Resort saw some of its biggest crowds of the season. As Jayden Wasney reports, that's providing an economic boost for more than just the resort.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After more than 30 centimetres of snow fell at Big White Ski Resort on Sunday night, many powder enthusiasts spent their Family Day cruising down the slopes.

“It can’t get much better than this,” described skier Keegan Bossence.

“Almost a foot of ‘freshy’ on top today, so we’re loving this.”

For some, travelling to the Okanagan and spending this statutory holiday with loved ones at Big White has become a tradition.

Read more: B.C. Southern Interior slopes benefit from heavy snowfall

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Oh man, it’s such a good vibe,” said snowboarder Matteo Torres.

“I do this every Family Day weekend, I come here with my friends and family, and do a good three days here at Big White.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the past two years, Family Day weekend has looked a little different up at Big White. COVID-19 restrictions and mass flooding across B.C. in 2021 put a damper on travel plans for those from out-of-town, meaning there were less tourists and smaller crowds overall, but this year, things are finally back to normal.

Trending Now

“This will be our busiest 10 days of the season,” explained Big White senior vice president, Michael J. Ballingall.

Read more: Okanagan ski hills warn guests about online lift ticket scams

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“It’s busier than Christmas and New Year’s, and it’s really a marketer’s dream. There’s a lot of happy, happy people here today.”

According to Ballingall, the busy weekend isn’t just providing a boost to the economy up at the resort, it’s also having a positive impact on the Central Okanagan as a whole.

“We’ve been full for about a month and a half here on the mountain, so we started to fill up a lot of the hotels and Airbnb down in the valley,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people here at the resort for the first time from Vancouver and Washington state, and it really puts a smile on our face because we haven’t seen a lot of those tourists here for two or three years.”

Story continues below advertisement

The alpine snow base at Big White is currently sitting at 245 cm, with an addition three to six centimetres of snow expected to fall on Monday night.

COVID-19OkanaganSnowEconomyrestrictionsFamily Daybig whiteSkiresortSlopes.PowderBig White skiing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers