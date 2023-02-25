A look back at one year of courage, survival and war in Ukraine

Thousands dead. Millions forced to flee. Cities and towns reduced to ruins. A world on the brink of deeper conflict. A year after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the war on Europe’s doorstep is showing little sign of easing. If anything, Putin’s unwillingness to back down and NATO’s continuing support of Ukraine is setting the stage for many more months — even years — of uncertainty. 2:35 Russia-Ukraine war: A timeline of the year-long conflict On the eve of the war’s first anniversary, U.S. President Joe Biden travelled to the capital Kyiv and promised that the West “stands with you” and marvelled at Ukraine’s resilience, which was not guaranteed in the conflict’s earliest days. “One year later, Kyiv stands,” he said. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.” And on the day of the anniversary itself, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the past year has proved the world is resolute in standing up to Putin’s “evil.” Here’s how Ukraine, Russia and the world arrived at this point after a year of death, cruelty, compassion — and ultimately, survival.

Phase 1: The battle for Kyiv View image in full screen February 2022 Within minutes of Putin’s declaration of a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, 2022, explosions are heard across Ukraine, including in Kyiv and other major cities. Advertisement Russian troops enter Ukraine from the shared eastern border as well as from Belarus in the north and Russian-annexed Crimea in the south. Western intelligence says Russia plans to encircle Kyiv and topple the democratically elected government. 4:23 Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares martial law and orders a full military mobilization, calling on all citizens who are willing to take up arms. He begins to film and release daily videos of himself and his advisors in the streets of Kyiv, vowing to remain in the country. Russian efforts to approach Kyiv are blocked by Ukrainian fighters who retake surrounding villages and airports captured by Russian forces. Kyiv’s government declares nightly curfews amid reports of “saboteurs” spotted infiltrating the city. LISTEN: Artem Soleiko, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who was deployed to Kyiv when the invasion began, describes the frantic first few days of fighting as Russia tried to overtake the city. https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Artem-Soleiko-audio-clip.mp3 View image in full screen People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine’s capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). Meanwhile, Russian shelling and missile attacks destroy government and civilian infrastructure across the country, including apartment buildings. Residents are forced to take shelter in subway stations and basements as air raid sirens blast multiple times a day. Meanwhile, western nations led by the United States and Europe impose heavy economic sanctions on Moscow and open themselves up to hundreds of thousands of refugees. Early attempts to reach a negotiated peace agreement make little progress, as Putin insists Ukraine demilitarize and commit itself to not pursuing NATO membership — a position Zelenskyy’s administration refuses. March 2022 View image in full screen Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). EM In early March, Russia captures and occupies Kherson and the surrounding province in southern Ukraine, its first major win of the war. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is also attacked and overtaken, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Yet Russian forces face stiff resistance elsewhere. A lengthy column of military vehicles that was headed for Kyiv is stalled, leaving it open to Ukrainian attacks. Ukrainian resistance fighters also dig in to slow down advances toward Kharkiv, Mariupol and other major urban centres. View image in full screen This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theatre, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP). Russia bombards those and other cities, leading to some of the earliest large-scale attacks on civilian targets, which have continued throughout the war. Advertisement In Mariupol, a maternity hospital is bombed, followed by a theatre housing hundreds — despite satellite photos showing the word “CHILDREN” was written in Russian outside. Missiles hit Lviv, a western city serving as a safe haven for refugees, for the first time. At the end of March, having lost control of nearby towns and failing to make inroads elsewhere, Russian forces begin to pull out of Kyiv and the surrounding area. The Kremlin announces it will refocus its efforts on “liberating” the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014. April 2022 View image in full screen European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is flanked by Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as they visit a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv on April 8, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images) As Russia pulls out of the Kyiv region, the destruction its forces left behind becomes clear to the rest of the world — including more civilian atrocities. In Bucha, bodies of people in civilian clothes are found in the streets showing signs of being killed at close range. Mass graves are also discovered, sparking worldwide condemnation. Peace talks appear to reach an impasse as Russia denies evidence of the massacre. Residents begin to return to cities and towns they fled at the start of the war, finding only devastation where the homes once stood. LISTEN: Olena Mykulska, a resident of Irpin, describes returning to find the remains of her home along with her family. https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Olena-Mykulska-Ukraine-audio-clip.mp3 1:57 'Do something': The agony of Russia's alleged atrocities in Bucha Attacks continue in Mariupol — where Moscow is seeking to establish a land bridge to supply its dwindling forces — and across the country, but grow deadlier in the east as Russia shifts its focus. A bombing at a train station in Kramatorsk, in the disputed Donetsk province, kills 52. On April 13, Ukrainian missiles hit the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which sinks a day later in a significant blow to Moscow.

Phase 2: Russia shifts to the east View image in full screen May 2022 Russia holds its Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, where Putin delivers a speech condemning the West while declaring that Ukraine must be rid of "butchers, murderers and Nazis." The speech comes a day after Trudeau makes a surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy and oversees the reopening of the Canadian embassy. His visit follows a slew of high-profile trips by western leaders. In Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters and remaining civilians are forced to take shelter inside the Azovstal steel plant as Russian forces force their way into the city following their months-long siege. Ukraine announces on May 16 its forces would evacuate the stronghold. Hundreds of fighters surrender to Russia and are taken prisoner. 2:29 Wife of Ukrainian fighter describes 'horrors' of Mariupol besieged by Russian forces June 2022 More advanced western military aid begins to arrive in Ukraine, including U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities kill dozens of civilians. In the east, Russia takes more cities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while Ukraine beats back Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Snake Island, an early Russian capture, is retaken by the Ukrainians. View image in full screen FILE – Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File). LISTEN: Victor Tregubov, a Ukrainian Armed Forces captain, describes what fighting against the Russians was like before U.S. military aid began to arrive. He has called the modern equipment "a game-changer" for Ukraine. https://globalnews.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Victor-Tregubov-Ukraine-audio-clip.mp3 July 2022 Russia claims to have taken control of the entire Luhansk province, forcing Ukraine to focus on defending Donetsk, the other portion of the Donbas sought by the Kremlin. Russia and Ukraine sign agreements brokered by Turkey and the United Nations allowing for Ukrainian grain shipments to resume, ending a standoff that had threatened global food security. Russian shipments of grains and fertilizer are also unblocked. August 2022 Explosions rock a Russian military base in the annexed territory of Crimea, destroying several aircraft and ammunition depots. Ukraine later claims responsibility after refusing to acknowledge any involvement. Zelenskyy voices support for the peninsula's liberation, which had not been discussed previously. 2:23 Satellite images show damage at Russian airbase in Crimea, Ukraine denies responsibility Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant renews warnings of an imminent disaster that does not come to pass after international experts are allowed in to repair damage to the plant. At the end of the month, Ukrainian forces begin mounting a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.

Phase 3: Ukraine takes back territory View image in full screen September 2022 Ukraine's counteroffensive begins in earnest. Russian forces are forced to retreat from positions they held in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Zelenskyy visits the wartorn city of Izium to mark the recent victories. On Sept. 21, Putin announces a "partial mobilization" of 300,000 reservists for the war in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russian men flee for nearby countries and protests erupt across the country despite strict new laws against them. 3:40 Putin mobilizes 300,000 Russian troops, warns West over 'nuclear blackmail' Meanwhile, Russian forces stage so-called referendums in four eastern regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — on joining Russia. Reports emerge that residents are forced at gunpoint to side with the Kremlin. On Sept. 30, Putin and Kremlin-backed leaders of the four provinces sign documents officially annexing the regions from Ukraine. Most of the world refuses to recognize the annexations, declaring them illegal. October 2022 View image in full screen Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo). AZ One day after Putin's birthday, on Oct. 8, an explosion cripples the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. Russia, blaming Ukraine for the blast, soon begins striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure across the entire country, knocking out power to millions as colder weather begins to take hold. 3:03 Putin takes revenge on Ukraine with deadly strikes The strikes will last for months, threatening Ukrainians with a difficult winter. Ukrainian counteroffensives continue to drive Russian forces from positions in the north, east and south. November 2022 View image in full screen Kherson resident hugs Ukrainian defence force member in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes since Moscow's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). BA Ukraine liberates Kherson, which Russia had held since March, forcing Moscow's forces to abandon the strategically important southern port city. Russia later launches renewed missile attacks on the city. Heavy fighting continues in the east, as Russian forces attempt to encircle the Donetsk city of Bakhmut. On Nov. 15, NATO is put on high alert after a missile crosses into Poland and hits the village of Przewodow, killing two people. Fears Russia had struck a NATO ally are soon proven false after the source is revealed to be a Ukrainian air defence missile. December 2022 View image in full screen FILE – Smoke billows from a power infrastructure following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Russia's repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left millions of civilians in the cold and the dark as temperatures plummet. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File). Two airbases deep in Russian territory report attacks by Ukraine-launched drones, marking an escalation by Kyiv. Zelenskyy visits Washington, D.C., in his first overseas trip since the war began. He meets with U.S. President Biden and addresses Congress, underscoring the need for further U.S. aid amid growing resistance from some lawmakers. A day before the visit, Zelenskyy was on the front lines in Bakhmut to meet with Ukrainian fighters. 0:35 Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells US Congress aid is 'not charity,' asks for more support Biden vows to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems to defend from ongoing attacks on its infrastructure. As winter sets in, the front lines in the east are effectively frozen as both Russia and Ukraine regroup. Just before Christmas, Putin uses the word "war" to describe the conflict for the first time. He claims Russia wants to end the hostilities and is "ready to negotiate" with Ukraine, which is ruled out by Zelenskyy and the West, who point to ongoing attacks.