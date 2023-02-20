Menu

Canada

Free activities in the Okanagan this Family Day

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 3:38 pm
FILE: Stuart Park on Kelowna's waterfront will be open to skaters this Family Day. View image in full screen
FILE: Stuart Park on Kelowna's waterfront will be open to skaters this Family Day. Global News/Kathy Michaels
Throughout the Okanagan, Family Day events have been scheduled and communities are coming together.

Families looking to keep the kids busy over the holiday can visit Capital News Centre on Family Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy all-ages drop-in activities, including a Park & Play bouncy castle, zorb soccer, community stations and public skating.

Admission is free with donations to Jumpstart gratefully accepted on-site.

Those who head for a free outdoor skating session at Stuart Park are invited to add the Kelowna Yacht Club to their Family Day itinerary. There will be barbecue smokies, hot chocolate and smores kits on site from noon until 4 p.m. It’s a free event, though regular full menu service will not be available.

The Westbank Museum will have a storytime event starting at 11 a.m. on BC Family Day. Local author, artist, musician and songwriter, Mary Jane Martin, will read her book and, afterward, families are invited to explore the museum while doing a Beaver and Bear Scavenger Hunt.

Those who’d like, can craft their own beaver or bear to take the scavenger hunt home with them.

In West Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna had events at the Jim Lin arena from 9 a.m. until noon, and play events at the multi-sport centre at the same time.

In Penticton, Family Day events are happening at Gyro Park and the Outdoor Rink from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Festivities include outdoor skating with free rentals, free hot chocolate, family games, a bouncy castle, and food trucks.

