Elderly pedestrian sustains serious injuries after Mississauga collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 2:11 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
An elderly pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

A male pedestrian was walking in the area of Hurontario Street and Inglewood Drive on Monday when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver remained at the scene, while the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The pedestrian was an elderly man, paramedics told Global News.

Trending Now

Peel police said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m., and said they believed the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers closed the Hurontario and Inglewood intersection following the crash.

Collisionpeel regional policePeel RegionPRPPeel ParamedicsMississauga collisionHurontario streetPedestrian Struck MississaugaInglewood DriveMississsauga
