Elderly pedestrian sustains serious injuries after Mississauga collision

An elderly pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Mississauga, police say.
A male pedestrian was walking in the area of Hurontario Street and Inglewood Drive on Monday when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver remained at the scene, while the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Read more: Male pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck in Mississauga, Ont.
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The pedestrian was an elderly man, paramedics told Global News.
Peel police said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m., and said they believed the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Officers closed the Hurontario and Inglewood intersection following the crash.
Comments