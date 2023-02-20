Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fort Saskatchewan rec centre facing $125K in damages after copper pipe theft

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 5:28 pm
Jubilee recreation Centre in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Jubilee recreation Centre in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recreation centre in Fort Saskatchewan is surveying the damage after thieves took off with copper pipe that was part of the ice rink’s cooling system.

Read more: Kingston police looking for copper pipe thieves

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

RCMP said it happened overnight between Feb. 13 and 14 at the Jubilee Recreation Centre on 96 Avenue.

Jubilee recreation Centre in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Jubilee recreation Centre in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Global News

The suspect — who hasn’t been identified — stole “an undetermined value of copper pipe” that caused $125,000 in damages to the ice rink’s cooling system.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Repeated copper wire thefts have N.B. property flipper calling for change

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

RCMP is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about the crime or those responsible is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100.

Click to play video: 'Copper culprits caught in the act stealing piping in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Police'
Copper culprits caught in the act stealing piping in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Police
TheftFort Saskatchewanfort saskatchewan rcmpIce RinkCopper TheftCopper Wirecopper pipecopper pipe theftJubilee Recreation Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers