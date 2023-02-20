Fort Saskatchewan rec centre facing $125K in damages after copper pipe theft

A recreation centre in Fort Saskatchewan is surveying the damage after thieves took off with copper pipe that was part of the ice rink’s cooling system.
RCMP said it happened overnight between Feb. 13 and 14 at the Jubilee Recreation Centre on 96 Avenue.
The suspect — who hasn’t been identified — stole “an undetermined value of copper pipe” that caused $125,000 in damages to the ice rink’s cooling system.
RCMP is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about the crime or those responsible is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100.
