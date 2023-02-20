Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Heavy snow forecast for B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 11:09 am
AIM Roads says its truck drivers can cover up to 250 kilometres a day. View image in full screen
AIM Roads says its truck drivers can cover up to 250 kilometres a day. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has forecast heavy snow for multiple B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes, prompting a warning of hazardous conditions.

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, could get snowfall accumulations in the area of 25 to 35 centimetres between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Then snowfall should taper off to flurries.

On Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass,  conditions are projected to be very similar with snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

Click to play video: 'Semi-truck fire on Coquihalla Highway'
Semi-truck fire on Coquihalla Highway

“Rapidly accumulating snow and local blowing snow making difficult travel conditions,” the national weather agency predicted. “Light snow will begin this morning then intensify tonight.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Similarly, the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, should see 15 to 25 cm of snow in  in the same timespan.

All of this weather is courtesy of an approaching Pacific frontal system moving into the Interior.Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Environment CanadaTrans-Canada HighwayMerrittCoquihallaRogers PassEagle PassPacific Frontal SystemPaulson Summitt
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers