Heavy snow forecast for B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes

Environment Canada has forecast heavy snow for multiple B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes, prompting a warning of hazardous conditions.

The Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, could get snowfall accumulations in the area of 25 to 35 centimetres between Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Then snowfall should taper off to flurries.

On Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, conditions are projected to be very similar with snowfall accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

“Rapidly accumulating snow and local blowing snow making difficult travel conditions,” the national weather agency predicted. “Light snow will begin this morning then intensify tonight.”

Similarly, the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, should see 15 to 25 cm of snow in in the same timespan.

All of this weather is courtesy of an approaching Pacific frontal system moving into the Interior.Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.