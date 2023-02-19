Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after crash in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck and critically injured after a crash in the Cloverdale neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Mounties were called to the intersection of 64th Avenue and 168th Street at about 1:00 a.m. for reports of the crash.

They believe a Dodge van was travelling eastbound on 64th when the man was hit and left with life-threatening injuries.

He was brought to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Dodge remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of the crash while the investigation continues. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area between 12:55 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.