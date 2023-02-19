Five skiers rescued from Big White backcountry Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP called on the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team to assist in rescuing five skiers at Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve backcountry, Saturday evening.

According to COSAR the skiers lost their way and were stuck in the backcountry area.

“COSAR responded with seven snowmobiles and 10 support personnel,” read the COSAR press release.

COSAR worked together with the Big White ski patrol and managed to make contact with the five skiers around 7 p.m.

“[Big White Ski Club] would like to thank BW Ski Patrol and COSAR for the assistance in rescuing five club members today,” said Big White’s senior vice president Michael Ballingall.

“The crew has been found safe and is on route back at the moment. We look forward to learning more information so our membership can learn from the situation. The biggest thing is everyone is safe!”

Search and rescue crews located the skiers on the Two John FSR and brought them to Big White Road. COSAR says the individuals were met by family once they were out and taken back to Big White to warm up.

“The coordinated effort between our two teams made this a textbook rescue,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

“It was also a positive note that all the skiers stayed together in one place when they realized they were in trouble, making it easier for search teams to reach them.”