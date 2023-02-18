Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care: ‘Grateful for the concern’

Send this page to someone via email

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and “spend his remaining time at home with his family” instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the center said in a statement.

Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Bill Berkrot)