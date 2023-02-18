Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care: ‘Grateful for the concern’

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 18, 2023 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter hospitalized for infection'
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter hospitalized for infection
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter was back in hospital over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, less than a week after being released following a procedure to relieve bleeding on his brain – Dec 3, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and “spend his remaining time at home with his family” instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the center said in a statement.

Trending Now

Read more: In Photos: President Jimmy Carter in Edmonton for Habitat for Humanity

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Joe BidenU.S. newsUS NewsJimmy Cartercarter centerformer U.S. president jimmy carterhospice care jimmy carterhospice jimmy carterjimmy carter healthjimmy carter hospicejimmy carter hospice carejimmy carter presidentjimmy carter U.S. president
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers