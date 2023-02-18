Menu

Traffic

1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Lethbridge

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 12:50 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A man is dead after his vehicle rolled over in Lethbridge County very early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Highway 512 and Range Road 194, just outside of Coaldale, Alta.

The male, who was in his 40s, was treated on scene by medical personnel and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in north Lethbridge collision, another in critical condition

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Signs of impairment were located at the scene of the collision,” police said in a news release.

Coaldale RCMP and an accident reconstructionist are investigating the incident.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

