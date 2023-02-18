1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Lethbridge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead after his vehicle rolled over in Lethbridge County very early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Highway 512 and Range Road 194, just outside of Coaldale, Alta.

The male, who was in his 40s, was treated on scene by medical personnel and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Signs of impairment were located at the scene of the collision,” police said in a news release.

Coaldale RCMP and an accident reconstructionist are investigating the incident.