Canadian skier stuns world with gold-medal run in women’s slalom

Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain beat first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin to win gold in the women’s slalom at the world championships on Saturday in France.

The American finished 0.57 seconds behind St-Germain after the final run to settle for silver. Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze.

“I was really not expecting this, obviously. It’s unbelievable,” said St-Germain, who hails from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que.

“I attacked, had a bit of a mistake, just thinking go down, go down, go down, and it worked out, I guess.”

It was the first gold for Canada in women’s slalom since Anne Heggtveit won at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley, which also counted as the world championships.

View image in full screen Canada’s Laurence St-Germain, centre, was the winner of the women’s World Championship slalom race on Saturday. Beside her are Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S., left, who placed second, and Lena Duerr of Germany, right, who was third. Marco Trovati / The Associated Press

It was Canada’s fourth medal — and second gold — at this year’s world championships.

The medal harvest began with James Crawford’s gold in the super-G on Feb. 9, and continued last Sunday with Cameron Alexander’s bronze-medal performance in the downhill.

The Canadian foursome of Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read. added to the total with a bronze medal in the mixed team parallel event on Tuesday.

St-Germain’s previous best result at a major championship was sixth in the slalom at the 2019 worlds. Sixth is also her best finish in a World Cup slalom, in Levi in 2020.

“Today was incredible, just a joy to race,” said Shiffrin, whose medal added to the gold she won in the giant slalom on Thursday, two days after her head coach, Mike Day, split with the skier, and the silver in the super-G last week.

“Especially after the last weeks and everything that happened, I kind of thought if I can do some of my best skiing. Everybody is tired and it’s the end of a long push.

“I was so happy with my first run and really happy with a lot of sections on the second run. And here and there I backed it off a little bit and then it’s not enough for gold.”

The slalom was Shiffrin’s fourth event in 12 days at the worlds. The American didn’t finish her opening event at the worlds last week when she straddled a gate in the slalom portion of the combined, before winning a medal in each of the next three.

“At the end of two weeks, if I’m a little bit tired, I cannot move quick enough in slalom,” Shiffrin said.

“I mean, I can move quick enough in slalom, of course, I have a silver medal, but there is somebody who is going to be able to do it faster. That’s always the case.”

Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic champion, won the world slalom title four times between 2013 and 2019 and took the bronze medal two years ago. She became the first skier, male or female, to win six medals in one discipline at world championships.

Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

Saturday’s race was the last women’s event of the worlds. The championships close with the men’s slalom on Sunday.