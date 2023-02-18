9,000 people without power in Grande Prairie after single-vehicle collision

Thousands of people in Grande Prairie, Alta. are without power Saturday morning after a single vehicle collided with a power pole.
Police said, “a vehicle was travelling south on 100 Street when it struck a power pole north of 72 Avenue.”
The driver, who was also the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.
ATCO is working to restore power, but many people will be without power for the next five to six hours, police said around 4 a.m.
Traffic is also being rerouted along 100 Street between 72 Avenur and 75 Avenue due to the down power line.
