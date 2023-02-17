Menu

Canada

Penticton, B.C. awarded $500K for lake-to-lake cycling route

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 7:11 pm
The lake-to-lake route runs through Penticton and has a distance of 6.7 kilometres. View image in full screen
The lake-to-lake route runs through Penticton and has a distance of 6.7 kilometres. City of Penticton
The City of Penticton says it has been awarded $500,000 in provincial funding for its lake-to-lake cycling route.

The lake-to-lake route is a protected bike lane that runs through the city’s centre and features a distance of 6.7 km, along with an estimated price tag of $8 million.

Currently, 3.8 km of the route is complete, with another 650 metres to be completed this year.

“The final section is planned to commence later in 2023 and is subject to budget approval,” the city says on its website of the route.

According to the city, the funding came from the province’s active transportation infrastructure grants program.

The route’s estimated $8 million price tag includes intersection and sidewalk improvements.

To date, the city has received $3.45 million in funding.

“We’re very pleased with the success we’ve had in earning grants for this project and look forward to seeing work begin on this next section,” said mayor Julius Bloomfield.

The city says the $500,000 will be used to advance a section of the route that takes cyclists from Kinney Avenue across Main Street to South Main Street as part of the Point Intersection project.

