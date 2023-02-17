Menu

Canada

Edmonton students raise 8K in support of Ben Stelter Fund

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton students raise 8K in support of Ben Stelter Fund'
Edmonton students raise 8K in support of Ben Stelter Fund
Students at Nellie Carlson School in southwest Edmonton are celebrating a fundraising success and the life of six-year-old Ben Stelter. They’ve raised thousands for a cause close to the hearts of Edmontonians. Morgan Black reports.
Students in Edmonton have fundraised thousands of dollars in memory of Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter.

The fundraiser was started by Aariz Mawji, a Grade 8 student at Nellie Carlson School in southwest Edmonton’s Mactaggart neighbourhood.

In just four weeks, the K-9 school raised more than $8,000 toward the Ben Stelter Fund in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital. The endeavour was spearheaded by student Aariz Mawji, whose dad helped kick off the fund.

The six-year-old Oilers fan captured hearts across North America as he battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He died on Aug. 9, 2022, after fighting the disease for two years.

Click to play video: 'Young Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies after fight with cancer'
Young Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies after fight with cancer

In December, the special fund was announced to honour his life and legacy, and to support kids like Ben and their families.

The Ben Stelter Fund was kickstarted with $100,000 — donations from Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Edmonton entrepreneur (and Stelter family friend) Ashif Mawji.

The fund has four goals: magical experiences, medical equipment for families at home, outcome-based research and venture philanthropy.

Click to play video: 'Ben Stelter family, Edmonton Oilers announce legacy fund'
Ben Stelter family, Edmonton Oilers announce legacy fund

The younger Mawji said he wanted to honour his young friend, Ben, with his own initiative at school. He kept track of the growing tally on a school whiteboard.

Trending Now
“It made me feel good. I wrote it many times, but I was really happy to see that was the number we came up with, considering our goal was $1,000.”

For dad Mike Stelter, seeing the legacy his son has left with other kids means a lot.

“To see kids raising money for kids is so powerful. It’s going to help them grow into community contributing adults,” he said.

“It’s going to make them such good people.”

School principal Henry Madsen said the six-year-old’s impact went beyond the hockey rink and into classrooms across Edmonton.

“His enthusiasm, his optimism. In spite of the tragedy, the continued legacy that he leaves and the ability to contribute to society in a broad way [is what made Ben a hero].”
Click to play video: 'Oilers’ Mega 50/50 for Ben Stelter Fund'
Oilers’ Mega 50/50 for Ben Stelter Fund

On Friday, Mawji and his principal presented Mike Stelter with a cheque for $8,049.50.

Stelter said the efforts of Nellie Carlson students honour his son’s memory.

“I think Ben would love it.”

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News

