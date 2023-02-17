Saint John, N.B. seeks ideas for site of shuttered Cherry Brook Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John has sent out a letter looking for “experienced business operators/entrepreneurs who have the right vision” to help take the reins on land that once accompanied the Cherry Brook Zoo.

The expression of interest request was quietly posted to the city’s website on Tuesday, and it asks for someone to make “meaningful utilization” of the space that has been largely left untouched, according to city staff.

Inside the expression of interest, the city said the site would be “ideally viewed by the city as having great potential for outdoor recreational activities.”

The city had previously acquired an interested party to take over the site of the former zoo that closed in 2020, but hadn’t been able to secure plans.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo had closed its doors in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing restrictions and the virus. The zoo had been in operation since 1978.

Currently, the city has the area zoned for a park, which would open the doors to things like cemeteries, interpretive centres and farmers’ markets.

Some city councillors have already told Global News of their interest that the site remain as a park, hoping for new ventures.

In an interview, Coun. Barry Ogden said he hopes that the site can accompany the nearby municipal Rockwood Park, which sits adjacent to the site.

“I think whatever there has to complement Rockwood Park,” Ogden said. “Surrounded by a beautiful river system and the ocean that (the park) doesn’t happen in most cities.”

The deadline to submit an expression of interest is March.