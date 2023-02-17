Trish McIntyre set to become London’s first woman police chief on acting basis

Send this page to someone via email

It is a time of transition within the London Police Service as Chief Steve Williams will be retiring at the end of next week.

In his place, deputy chief of police Trish McIntyre will serve as acting chief of police until a full-time replacement is selected. When McIntyre takes over the position after Williams’ retirement on Feb. 24, she will become the first woman to hold the top policing position for London.

While Williams does not officially retire until May 1, his last day in office will be the end of next week due to accrued time.

During a regular police service board meeting Thursday, chair Ali Chahbar said the board is currently in the process of hiring a new chief and deputy chief. Former deputy chief of operations, Stu Betts, left the force late last year to become the chief of police in Peterborough.

Charbar said the first round of interviews is ongoing to fill both positions.

“The successful candidates will then advance to a second round that is scheduled a few weeks from now,” said Chahbar during the service board meeting Thursday.

The board hopes to be able to select the new chief and deputy chief in March, added Chahbar.

While Chahbar couldn’t provide any further details on the hiring process, McIntyre is among those confirmed to have applied for the top position.

Originally from Brampton, Williams spent the entirety of his 31 years in policing with the London force. Speaking to those present both in-person and virtually during his last board meeting Thursday, Williams said he could not have envisioned one day becoming chief when he first joined the force in 1992.

“I was so fortunate over many years to work with great people who taught me so much and gave me opportunities,” Williams said.

Throughout his career with the force, Williams held positions including foot patrol and detective before being appointed deputy chief in 2015 and chief in 2019.

Williams thanked a slew of people, including the current and former board members and staff, his executive assistant Samantha Santos, his family and friends, and senior leadership, including McIntyre, Betts and acting deputy chief of police Paul Reynolds.

McIntyre and Williams held back emotions when speaking about their impact on each other.

“The biggest piece of gratitude is that you gave me a voice,” McIntyre said. “I didn’t know that when I got to this level that I would be heard … as a woman in this rank, I worried about that.

“But you made it so welcoming.”

In return, Williams thanked McIntyre for always being honest and not just agreeing with everything he said.

“It served me well and made me a better chief.”

Williams made a point to note that while the process for hiring a new chief and deputy chief is ongoing, “there is talent in this organization and that talent will serve this community well depending on the decisions the board makes.”

London police last had an external candidate hired as chief in 1998.

Williams saved his biggest thanks for the 900 members of uniformed officers and civilian employees that make up the police force.

“They do all the heavy lifting,” Williams said. “All the good work you see in the community on an operational level is because of them.”

Members of the service board each took turns thanking Williams for his contributions to the city throughout his career.

“There hasn’t been a single time, not once, where I haven’t been impressed by your professionalism, by your class, by your candour, your honesty and your demeanour,” Chahbar said.

Mayor Josh Morgan thanked Williams for dedicating his time to public service.

“On behalf of council and the citizens of London, you are very much appreciated and thanked for your public service,” Morgan said.