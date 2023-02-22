Ukraine war: The Canadian ‘suburban mom’ arming Ukraine against Russia

Kate McKenna starts her days much like the other parents on her street. She drives her kids to school and returns to her bungalow on a cul-de-sac south of Vancouver. But once she sits at her kitchen counter, pours coffee and opens her laptop, she becomes a global weapons supplier, helping the Ukrainian military fight off the Russian invasion. A volunteer with United24, a non-profit organization established by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, McKenna is one of many supporters around the world helping arm Ukraine. Read more: Art heist at the Louvre of Kherson: Russia’s war on Ukrainian identity Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists She has tracked down armoured vehicles, missile defence systems and drones – whatever Ukraine needs to repel President Vladimir Putin’s forces. View image in full screen Kate McKenna, a volunteer with Ukrainian support charity United 24, at her home in B.C. Stewart Bell/Global News “Kate is doing an incredible job for Ukraine,” said an advisor to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister. Global News is not naming the advisor, who was not authorized to speak. “She is an ambassador, helper, supporter and contributor.” Her neighbours have no idea. “It is very weird,” McKenna said in an interview at her home in North Delta, B.C. “I’m a suburban mom, and I’m planning Russian death. I do have moments like that.” Advertisement Since Russia launched its invasion one year ago this week, a global network has come together to make sure Ukraine is properly outfitted for victory. They are not all like McKenna. Many are veterans with military expertise and contacts. But as civilians, they have proven able to get things done, and fast. View image in full screen Aerorozvidka members test Ukrainian armed forces drones near Kyiv, Jan. 25, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News While Western governments have walked a fine line, supporting Ukraine’s armed forces without becoming directly involved, volunteers have no such constraints.

Arming Ukraine Through Donations and Bargain Hunting A former drone-company employee, McKenna focuses on filling the gaps governments aren’t, like finding the parts to develop the drones that have become a central weapon in the war. McKenna was born in Zimbabwe and came to Canada in 2008 after working as a banking executive in Tokyo and Singapore. She was employed at a Vancouver-area drone firm, and raising two children, when Russian troops launched their full-scale invasion. “I was born in Africa during civil war so I really understand what it’s like to lose your home and to live, as a child, scared,” McKenna told Global News. “So it really resonated with me.” View image in full screen Wooden ‘bombs’ used to test Ukrainian attack drones, near Kyiv, Jan. 25, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News She started out by helping Ukraine with commercial drones, something she knew well. Easy to use, they require little training and have become invaluable observation tools and weapons for Ukrainian forces. She also looks for mothballed military equipment. One of her successes was locating hundreds of armoured vehicles that were sitting unused in an Alabama warehouse after they proved ineffective for their intended mission in Alaska. Another challenge was finding drones that could work in the Black Sea, where the Russian navy launches its ship-based missiles at Ukraine. The solution was to fit a jet ski engine onto a kayak, she said. The result was a fleet of makeshift marine surface drones that can target Russian ships. McKenna called it “a beautiful Ukraine story,” and typical of the way the country is defending itself. “A lot of what we do is a lot of duct tape and putting things together and finding unique ways to achieve the mission,” she said. Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A lot of what we do is a lot of duct tape and putting things together and finding unique ways to achieve the mission," she said. “They’re fighting a war against Russia by donation and bargain-basement hunting. It’s ridiculous, but they’re succeeding.” View image in full screen Aerorozvidka member tests drone near Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 25, 2023. Stewart Bell/Global News In August, she left her job and began to devote her full attention to the cause. Recently, she learned that Canada had a cache of counter-rocket, artillery and mortar systems, known as C-RAMs, that had been put in storage during a naval refit, and she began trying to get them to Ukraine. Advertisement Since she has no military background, she relies on a network of veterans for their advice. They talk on messaging applications like Signal. Working with contacts in Ukraine, she tries to locate the parts and gear they need, reaching out to manufacturers. Now that Russia has begun launching swarms of Iranian-made Shahid attack drones at Kyiv, she has shifted to finding equipment that can detect them and shoot them down. “Right now we’re focused on counter-UAVs,” she said, referring to technology that allows Ukrainians to destroy Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles. View image in full screen Team testing drones that have been pivotal in Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion. Stewart Bell/Global News The advantage of the non-profit sector is that it can move more speedily than the bureaucracy, said Ruslana Velychko, who works with the Ukrainian Veteran Fund and Come Back Alive, which equips the country’s armed forces. “We can work faster than government and we are more dynamic,” she said. As an example, she said her group had imported armoured vehicles that Ukraine’s ministry of defence had been unable to buy. While immediately following the invasion volunteers were searching for helmets and body armour, now they are in pursuit of drones, radio gear and de-mining equipment, Velychko said in an interview. “We need to be creative all the time.” Shape Created with Sketch. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need to be creative all the time." “Our creativeness gives us results and impact.”