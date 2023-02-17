Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Nothing unusual’: Alberta MLA sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 2:45 pm
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers patrol an Alberta waterway in July 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers patrol an Alberta waterway in July 2020. Supplied: Parkland RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta cabinet minister says he’s working with lawyers and the province’s ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department’s responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.

Todd Loewen, who minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism, adds it’s normal government practice to have someone with a vested interest in an industry oversee its regulation.

Read more: Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife will weaken environmental management

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Concerns were raised when observers noted that the United Conservative government was considering shifting responsibility for wildlife rules, such as sport fishing regulations and hunting tags, to Loewen’s ministry.

Read more: Critics believe Alberta’s new anti red-tape legislation could do more harm on environment

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Loewen has a financial interest in an outfitting business that offers guided hunts for a wide range of animals.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says that’s not a problem, pointing out that agriculture ministers normally have an agricultural background.

Loewen says he understands some are concerned about the overlap, but he’s been in close touch with the ethics commissioner and doesn’t see an issue.

Click to play video: 'Angling restrictions start Saturday for parts of southwestern Alberta'
Angling restrictions start Saturday for parts of southwestern Alberta
Click to play video: 'Outfitters say COVID-19 has crippled their industry'
Outfitters say COVID-19 has crippled their industry
Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentforestryAlberta ParksEthics commissionerFish and WildlifeTodd LoewenAlberta huntingAlberta ForestryUnited Conservative Governmentfishing regulationsOutfitterParks and Tourismwildlife rules
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers