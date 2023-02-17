Father and daughter identified as victims of fatal Southwest Middlesex crash

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 66-year-old father and his 32-year-old daughter, who were killed in a collision west of London, Ont., earlier this week.

Chris Hammers and his daughter Jody were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday.

According to OPP, emergency crews received a report around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday of a crash involving a pickup truck and transport truck at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, about 12 kilometres south of Strathroy.

The two people in the pickup truck were killed in the crash, while the driver of the transport truck was not physically injured, police said.

The obituary stated that Jody had a partner and was a “loving stepmother” of two children. She was born in Listowel, Ont., and lived in Fordwich.

Story continues below advertisement

Her father, Chris, was originally from the Netherlands and lived in the nearby township of Gorrie.

The two “thrived working together as a unique team,” read the obituary. “Both were very passionate about their work in the mechanical and agricultural industries, specifically poultry.”

A gathering to honour their lives is set to be held at Chris’s shop in Gorrie on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the family is asking that donations be made to the Howick Optimist Club, or to a charity of choice.