Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man in hospital after being gunned down in Laval, Que. restaurant

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: February 17, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: February 17, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, February 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in hospital after he was gunned down in a restaurant Thursday night in Laval, just north of Montreal.

Laval police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at an establishment on Dagenais Boulevard.

“The suspect entered the restaurant. He walked towards the victim and fired several times,” Police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said. “The suspect then fled.”

Trending Now

Read more: 77-year-old man hospitalized after daytime Laval parking lot shooting, police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. Police say they do not fear for his life.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press

Advertisement
Gun ViolenceLavalLaval policeLaval shootinglaval crimeLaval police investigationLaval gun violenceLaval restaurant shootingShooting in Laval
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers