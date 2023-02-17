Man in hospital after being gunned down in Laval, Que. restaurant

See more sharing options

A man is in hospital after he was gunned down in a restaurant Thursday night in Laval, just north of Montreal.

Laval police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at an establishment on Dagenais Boulevard.

“The suspect entered the restaurant. He walked towards the victim and fired several times,” Police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said. “The suspect then fled.”

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. Police say they do not fear for his life.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press