Man in hospital after being gunned down in Laval, Que. restaurant

A man is in hospital after he was gunned down in a restaurant Thursday night in Laval, just north of Montreal.
Laval police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at an establishment on Dagenais Boulevard.
“The suspect entered the restaurant. He walked towards the victim and fired several times,” Police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said. “The suspect then fled.”
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. Police say they do not fear for his life.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.
— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press
