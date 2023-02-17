Menu

Economy

Air Canada posts $168M profit in latest quarter as passenger demand boosted revenues 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 9:14 am
Air Canada posted a $168-million profit in its most recent quarter as passenger and operating revenues reached record highs.

The Montreal-based airline says its fourth-quarter profit amounted to 41 cents per diluted share and compared with a loss of $493 million or $1.38 in the same period during 2021.

The airline says its profit for the period ended Dec. 31 included a foreign exchange gain of $316 million and covered the busy holiday season.

Its adjusted earnings totalled $389 million, an increase from $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Air Canada’s passenger revenues hit $4.062 billion, doubling from the fourth quarter 2021 and about two per cent higher than the same period in 2019.

Operating revenues reached $4.680 billion, 71 per cent higher than the fourth quarter 2021 and about six per cent higher than the same quarter in 2019.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

