Buses cancelled but schools open across Waterloo Region, Guelph

School buses for both public and Catholic schools have been cancelled across Waterloo Region but schools will remain open on Friday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region announced.

The agency, which operates the school buses in Waterloo Region, also noted that all extended day programs are also open at the schools.

A similar announcement was made by the STWDTS, which operates buses for the Upper Grand District School Board as well as the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Due to ongoing road conditions from yesterday and last night, All School taxis and buses Cancelled in ALL Zones – Zone 1 (Guelph), Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Including RF Hall) today. For more info, please go to https://t.co/DmiucqRHpw pic.twitter.com/bahkWj861B — STWDSTS (@STWDSTS) February 17, 2023

On Twitter, the Waterloo Region District School Board also noted that all inter-school athletic games and competitions have been cancelled.

“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school. If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence,” the board also asked.

February 17: Due to the current weather conditions, all @STSWR transportation is CANCELLED. All #WRDSB schools are OPEN. Extended Day Programs and Child Care Centres located in our schools are OPERATING.@WCSSAA games and competitions are cancelled today. pic.twitter.com/N1jgnPRo9Q — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) February 17, 2023

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a warning for Waterloo Region and Guelph which anticipated that there could be icy buildup in the area overnight.

That warning was lifted at 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning.