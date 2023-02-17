Buses cancelled but schools open across Waterloo Region, Guelph

School buses for both public and Catholic schools have been cancelled across Waterloo Region but schools will remain open on Friday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region announced.
The agency, which operates the school buses in Waterloo Region, also noted that all extended day programs are also open at the schools.
A similar announcement was made by the STWDTS, which operates buses for the Upper Grand District School Board as well as the Wellington Catholic District School Board.
On Twitter, the Waterloo Region District School Board also noted that all inter-school athletic games and competitions have been cancelled.
“As always, families may choose to keep their child(ren) home if they feel it is unsafe to travel to school. If you keep your child home, please call the school to report their absence,” the board also asked.
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a warning for Waterloo Region and Guelph which anticipated that there could be icy buildup in the area overnight.
That warning was lifted at 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning.
