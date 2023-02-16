Okanagan weather: Cloudy weekend ahead for region

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a grey, and likely wet, weekend throughout the Southern Interior.

From Salmon Arm in the north to Osoyoos in the south, Environment Canada is calling for nearly constant periods of clouds and chances of rain or snow, starting Friday through to next week.

Along with those clouds, the national weather agency says the region can expect temperatures to swing from a few degrees above zero to just below freezing, resulting in either rain or snow.

Below are the local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of light snow. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Cloudy with periods of light snow. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C. Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C.

Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries during the day, followed by rain or snow overnight. High: 4 C. Low: 1 C.

Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries during the day, followed by rain or snow overnight. High: 4 C. Low: 1 C. Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Vernon

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of light snow. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of light snow. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C. Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C. Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Kelowna

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 30 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C. Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C. Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Penticton

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C. Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C. Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Osoyoos

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.

Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C. Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C. Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.