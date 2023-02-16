Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cloudy weekend ahead for region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 6:22 pm
Weather conditions in the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Weather conditions in the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2023. Global News
It’s going to be a grey, and likely wet, weekend throughout the Southern Interior.

From Salmon Arm in the north to Osoyoos in the south, Environment Canada is calling for nearly constant periods of clouds and chances of rain or snow, starting Friday through to next week.

Along with those clouds, the national weather agency says the region can expect temperatures to swing from a few degrees above zero to just below freezing, resulting in either rain or snow.

Below are the local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of light snow. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries during the day, followed by rain or snow overnight. High: 4 C. Low: 1 C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Vernon

  • Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of light snow. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
Kelowna

  • Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 70 per cent chance of flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
Penticton

  • Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

Osoyoos

  • Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -2 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 3 C.
  • Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or overnight flurries. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
