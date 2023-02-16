Winter weather advisory issued for Barrie, Ont. area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas of southern Ontario Thursday night.

The advisory is also in effect for Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.

Environment Canada is warning about snow, at times mixed with ice pellets or freezing drizzle.

The national weather agency said the region could see snow and ice pellet accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres.

Snow is expected to begin Thursday evening and will taper to light flurries by Friday morning.

The weather agency said areas that have more frequent periods of ice pellets might see lower total accumulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are being advised to adjust driving with changing road conditions and to slow down in slippery conditions.