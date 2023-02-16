Winter weather advisory issued for Barrie, Ont. area

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Barrie, Midland and Orillia areas of southern Ontario Thursday night.
The advisory is also in effect for Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.
Environment Canada is warning about snow, at times mixed with ice pellets or freezing drizzle.
The national weather agency said the region could see snow and ice pellet accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres.
Read more: Barrie canine in the dog house after dialling 911
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Snow is expected to begin Thursday evening and will taper to light flurries by Friday morning.
The weather agency said areas that have more frequent periods of ice pellets might see lower total accumulations.
Residents are being advised to adjust driving with changing road conditions and to slow down in slippery conditions.
Comments