Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 3 deaths in 4 days

An overdose alert has been issued for the Waterloo Region area after three recent suspected drug-poisoning-related deaths, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS).

In the alert, the local drug-monitoring agency said the deaths occurred between February 11th and Valentine’s Day.

The agency did not point to a specific drug causing issues in the area but asked that when someone does overdose, to immediately call 911.

“While waiting for Emergency Services to respond, keep extra naloxone on hand. If the person slips back into an (overdose) state, administer another dose,” the warning continued.

WRIDS also suggested to give rescue breathing and to never add any other substances to the mix, as this could make things worse.

The also pointed out that people should never use opioids alone and to avoid mixing different kinds of drugs.

After 81 people suffered suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region in 2022, there were another six in the first month of 2023.