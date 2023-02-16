Menu

Canada

Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after 3 deaths in 4 days

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:21 pm
An overdose alert has been issued for Waterloo Region. View image in full screen
An overdose alert has been issued for Waterloo Region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
An overdose alert has been issued for the Waterloo Region area after three recent suspected drug-poisoning-related deaths, according to the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS).

In the alert, the local drug-monitoring agency said the deaths occurred between February 11th and Valentine’s Day.

Read more: Guelph police ring in the new year with large drug seizure

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The agency did not point to a specific drug causing issues in the area but asked that when someone does overdose, to immediately call 911.

“While waiting for Emergency Services to respond, keep extra naloxone on hand. If the person slips back into an (overdose) state, administer another dose,” the warning continued.

WRIDS also suggested to give rescue breathing and to never add any other substances to the mix, as this could make things worse.

Read more: Animal tranquillizer xylazine is now in Canada’s street drug supply. Here’s what to know

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The also pointed out that people should never use opioids alone and to avoid mixing different kinds of drugs.

After 81 people suffered suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region in 2022, there were another six in the first month of 2023.

