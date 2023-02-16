Freezing rain expected for Peterborough city, county, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland county

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario on Thursday evening.

Issued at 12:30 p.m., the advisory cautions of a mix of ice pellets and snow and a risk of freezing rain for Peterborough, southern areas of the City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County.

“Precipitation will primarily fall as ice pellets or snow and may briefly turn to freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times tonight,” the advisory states. “Precipitation will transition to light flurries by Friday morning. Areas that have more frequent periods of ice pellets may see lower total accumulations.”

Northumberland County

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Northumberland County with ice accretion of up to a few millimetres possible on Thursday evening, a warning states.

Story continues below advertisement

Freezing Rain Warning extends along the 401 corridor, with a few millimetres of ice accretion expected this evening/overnight. Peterborough expecting a mix of wet snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Mainly snow for Haliburton & Bancroft. pic.twitter.com/hjTQD06UC8 — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) February 16, 2023

“Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets,” the warning states. “Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero. Freezing rain conditions may last through the overnight hours in some areas before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by Friday morning.”