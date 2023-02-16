Menu

Freezing rain expected for Peterborough city, county, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland county

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:11 pm
A risk of freezing rain is expecting for central Ontario on Feb. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A risk of freezing rain is expecting for central Ontario on Feb. 16, 2023. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough file
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario on Thursday evening.

Issued at 12:30 p.m., the advisory cautions of a mix of ice pellets and snow and a risk of freezing rain for Peterborough, southern areas of the City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough County.

“Precipitation will primarily fall as ice pellets or snow and may briefly turn to freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times tonight,” the advisory states. “Precipitation will transition to light flurries by Friday morning. Areas that have more frequent periods of ice pellets may see lower total accumulations.”

Northumberland County

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Northumberland County with ice accretion of up to a few millimetres possible on Thursday evening, a warning states.

“Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets,” the warning states. “Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero. Freezing rain conditions may last through the overnight hours in some areas before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by Friday morning.”

Environment CanadaCity of Kawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyFreezing RainPeterborough CountyFreezing Rain WarningPeterborough Weatherweather travel advisory
