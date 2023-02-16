Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Sask. government announces new online application for SAID program

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:09 pm
The Saskatchewan government said proposed changes to the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program will not be carried out for existing clients as previously announced. View image in full screen
The province made things easier by introducing an online system for those who wish to apply for the Saskatchewan Assured Incomes for Disability program. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Clients of the Saskatchewan Assured Incomes for Disability (SAID) program will now have easy access to apply as applications are now being offered online.

In a release, the Ministry of Social Services said the new client-friendly online application process is simple, convenient and accessible.

Read more: Saskatchewan government introduces new legislation for accessibility improvement

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

“SAID applicants will no longer need to visit a Social Services office in person to begin the process, enabling the ministry to process applications and connect clients to their benefits and services more quickly,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

With the new online service, applications can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a time that is best for the applicant.

Story continues below advertisement

The new system will give quick accessibility where clients can upload documents and update their personal information as needed. Clients can also receive text message alerts from the ministry regarding their file.

Trending Now

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for improvements to disability program funding

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

Applicants also have the option of applying over the phone or in person where experts will be available for support. The SAID specialists will assist clients who are on Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and wish to apply for SAID.

“The new SAID online application process also supports the intent of new accessibility legislation to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities,” the release states.

SAID is an income support program for people with significant and enduring disabilities. It offers clients a greater choice of services and fosters their participation in the community. Applicants can visit the SAID website for more information.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan NDP, family speak out against treatment of woman with intellectual disabilities'
Saskatchewan NDP, family speak out against treatment of woman with intellectual disabilities
Saskatchewan NewsSocial ServicesMinistry of Social ServicesSaskatchewan Social ServicesSAID programOnline Applicationnew systemSaskatchewan Assured Incomes for Disability
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers