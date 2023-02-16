Sask. government announces new online application for SAID program

Send this page to someone via email

Clients of the Saskatchewan Assured Incomes for Disability (SAID) program will now have easy access to apply as applications are now being offered online.

In a release, the Ministry of Social Services said the new client-friendly online application process is simple, convenient and accessible.

“SAID applicants will no longer need to visit a Social Services office in person to begin the process, enabling the ministry to process applications and connect clients to their benefits and services more quickly,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

With the new online service, applications can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at a time that is best for the applicant.

Story continues below advertisement

The new system will give quick accessibility where clients can upload documents and update their personal information as needed. Clients can also receive text message alerts from the ministry regarding their file.

Applicants also have the option of applying over the phone or in person where experts will be available for support. The SAID specialists will assist clients who are on Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and wish to apply for SAID.

“The new SAID online application process also supports the intent of new accessibility legislation to prevent and remove accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities,” the release states.

SAID is an income support program for people with significant and enduring disabilities. It offers clients a greater choice of services and fosters their participation in the community. Applicants can visit the SAID website for more information.