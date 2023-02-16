Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after women assaulted in Markham, Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 12:54 pm
Oegadesg Thomas Howe from Toronto has been charged in connection with an assault in Markham and another in Toronto.
Oegadesg Thomas Howe from Toronto has been charged in connection with an assault in Markham and another in Toronto. York Regional Police / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged in connection with two assault investigations in Markham and Toronto, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 1 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road in Markham.

Officers said a man allegedly grabbed the woman around her neck and “forcefully dragged her between two houses.”

Read more: New suspect photos released in unsolved case of abducted Ontario woman

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said a person with a dog walked by the area, activating motion sensor lights.

Trending Now

According to police, that’s when the suspect fled the scene.

A day later, at around 12:08 a.m., a woman was walking in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East area of Toronto when a man allegedly approached her from behind, and choked her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege the man stole the woman’s cell phone before running away.

Police said on Wednesday, 33-year-old Oegadesg Thomas Howe from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by choking, assault with a weapon, robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Howe was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeAssaultYork Regional PoliceYRPToronto assaultCrime TorontoWoman AssaultedAssault suspectassault markham
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers