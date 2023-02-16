Man charged after women assaulted in Markham, Toronto: police

A man has been charged in connection with two assault investigations in Markham and Toronto, police say.
York Regional Police said on Feb. 1 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road in Markham.
Officers said a man allegedly grabbed the woman around her neck and “forcefully dragged her between two houses.”
Police said a person with a dog walked by the area, activating motion sensor lights.
According to police, that’s when the suspect fled the scene.
A day later, at around 12:08 a.m., a woman was walking in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East area of Toronto when a man allegedly approached her from behind, and choked her.
Police allege the man stole the woman’s cell phone before running away.
Police said on Wednesday, 33-year-old Oegadesg Thomas Howe from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by choking, assault with a weapon, robbery and failing to comply with a release order.
Police said Howe was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
