Man charged after women assaulted in Markham, Toronto: police

A man has been charged in connection with two assault investigations in Markham and Toronto, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 1 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road in Markham.

Officers said a man allegedly grabbed the woman around her neck and “forcefully dragged her between two houses.”

Police said a person with a dog walked by the area, activating motion sensor lights.

According to police, that’s when the suspect fled the scene.

A day later, at around 12:08 a.m., a woman was walking in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East area of Toronto when a man allegedly approached her from behind, and choked her.

Police allege the man stole the woman’s cell phone before running away.

Police said on Wednesday, 33-year-old Oegadesg Thomas Howe from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault causing bodily harm by choking, assault with a weapon, robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Howe was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.