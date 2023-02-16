Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canadian Mental Health Association HKPR launches new mobile wellness clinic

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'CMHA HKPR goes mobile with their new “Road Ahead” program'
CMHA HKPR goes mobile with their new “Road Ahead” program
Mental health continues to be a growing concern throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To get to those who are in need of some extra support, the local branch of the Canada Mental Health Association has gone mobile. Tricia Mason reports from Lakefield.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Peterborough-based branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has launched a new mobile wellness clinic to serve individuals throughout central Ontario.

On Thursday during a media conference held in Lakefield, the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch launched its “Road Ahead” clinic.  The program features two vehicles and will provide supports for individuals who have difficulty accessing services by bringing a full range of mental health and addiction supports to rural and remote areas across Peterborough County, Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: Canadian Mental Health Association Ontario branches seek ‘substantial’ base funding increase

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The program provides counselling and therapy, support with addictions and substance use, mental health education, medication support and access to other services such as psychiatry, says CMHA HKPR chief executive officer Mark Graham.

Story continues below advertisement

The program has been in place since last April with new referrals daily, says Jeff Cadence, a CMHA manager.

Graham says two vehicles were required to adequately serve rural communities across the region. One vehicle was funded through support from the Ontario government while the second was purchased via fundraising of more than $300,000.

Trending Now

“We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the support of many donors including the Kinsmen Club, Peterborough Police Services and Bell Canada, we have purchased the second vehicle,” said Graham.

Read more: Ontario expands virtual mental health counselling for youth

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

Michael Tibollo, associate Minister of Health and Addictions, says the mobile wellness clinics are “vital.”

“We know that the ability to connect to care, close to home impacts patients’ success rates, particularly when it concerns mental health and addictions,” he stated. “That’s why these mobile wellness clinics are so vital. They help those on a path to wellness connect with the programs they need, where and when they need them.”

The unit features branding and designs by Outpost 379 which the CMHA says was chosen to be “welcoming and positive and isn’t specific to mental health or addictions, taking into consideration the stigmas that still surround mental health and addictions and the barriers that they may cause.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough mental health services seeing an increase in demand'
Peterborough mental health services seeing an increase in demand
Mental HealthCanadian Mental Health AssociationAddictionsCMHA HKPRMental health helpCanadian Mental Health Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridgecousellingmobile wellness clinicPeterborough mobile clinic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers