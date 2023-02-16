Canadian Mental Health Association HKPR launches new mobile wellness clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough-based branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has launched a new mobile wellness clinic to serve individuals throughout central Ontario.

On Thursday during a media conference held in Lakefield, the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch launched its “Road Ahead” clinic. The program features two vehicles and will provide supports for individuals who have difficulty accessing services by bringing a full range of mental health and addiction supports to rural and remote areas across Peterborough County, Northumberland County, Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The program provides counselling and therapy, support with addictions and substance use, mental health education, medication support and access to other services such as psychiatry, says CMHA HKPR chief executive officer Mark Graham.

The program has been in place since last April with new referrals daily, says Jeff Cadence, a CMHA manager.

Graham says two vehicles were required to adequately serve rural communities across the region. One vehicle was funded through support from the Ontario government while the second was purchased via fundraising of more than $300,000.

“We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the support of many donors including the Kinsmen Club, Peterborough Police Services and Bell Canada, we have purchased the second vehicle,” said Graham.

Michael Tibollo, associate Minister of Health and Addictions, says the mobile wellness clinics are “vital.”

“We know that the ability to connect to care, close to home impacts patients’ success rates, particularly when it concerns mental health and addictions,” he stated. “That’s why these mobile wellness clinics are so vital. They help those on a path to wellness connect with the programs they need, where and when they need them.”

The unit features branding and designs by Outpost 379 which the CMHA says was chosen to be “welcoming and positive and isn’t specific to mental health or addictions, taking into consideration the stigmas that still surround mental health and addictions and the barriers that they may cause.”