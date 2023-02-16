Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime reaches quarterfinals at Rotterdam Open

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 10:00 am
Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament’s third seed, needed just 83 minutes to dispose of Barrere.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked eighth in the world, dominated Barrere with his service attack, firing nine aces and winning 78 per cent of his first serves.

Tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of 2022

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The 22-year-old Canadian, won the event in 2022, his first career ATP title, as well as the first of four tour victories last season.

Auger-Aliassime will meet sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Medvedev has won all four of their previous matches.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

