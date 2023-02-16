Men facing charges for kidnapping at gunpoint, theft at Brantford, Ont. residence

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Brantford, Ont., men are each facing multiple charges in connection with two city centre incidents, including an assault at gunpoint.

Police say the assault happened Feb. 8 at a Darling Street residence when two men forcibly held a woman using a firearm.

The following day, one of the men is reported to have broken into the woman’s home and taken a number of items from her residence.

The suspects were arrested following the execution of two search warrants at a Darling Street address and an Autumn Road location, which police say turned up replica firearms.

A 41-year-old is facing seven charges, including pointing a firearm and forcible confinement.

Another Brantford man, 35, is facing four offences, including assault and break and enter.