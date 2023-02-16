Menu

Crime

Men facing charges for kidnapping at gunpoint, theft at Brantford, Ont. residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 10:13 am
Police say two Brantford, Ont., men are facing charges after two incidents, one on Darling Street and another on Albion Street.
Police say two Brantford, Ont., men are facing charges after two incidents, one on Darling Street and another on Albion Street. Don Mitchell / Global News
A pair of Brantford, Ont., men are each facing multiple charges in connection with two city centre incidents, including an assault at gunpoint.

Police say the assault happened Feb. 8 at a Darling Street residence when two men forcibly held a woman using a firearm.

The following day, one of the men is reported to have broken into the woman’s home and taken a number of items from her residence.

The suspects were arrested following the execution of two search warrants at a Darling Street address and an Autumn Road location, which police say turned up replica firearms.

A 41-year-old is facing seven charges, including pointing a firearm and forcible confinement.

Another Brantford man, 35, is facing four offences, including assault and break and enter.

