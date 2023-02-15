Menu

Entertainment

Toronto’s Jully Black to sing ‘O Canada’ at NBA all star game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 6:37 pm
Toronto’s Jully Black will sing “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star Game.

The Juno Award winning and platinum-selling R&B singer was named to the star-studded show on Wednesday.

Black joins Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone and others in the festivities.

Malone will perform a medley of his hits following the first-ever in-arena all-star draft on Sunday.

Actor Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

Grammy Award nominated artist Jewel will sing the American national anthem after Black sings the Canadian anthem.

Grammy Award winning and Oscar nominated singer Burna Boy will headline the halftime show.

The All-Star Game will be contested Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hamilton native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will also be participating as all-star reserves.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

