Canada

Alley fire in downtown Vernon, B.C. deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 5:14 pm
Vernon fire crews were called to douse an alley fire in the downtown core on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Vernon fire crews were called to douse an alley fire in the downtown core on Wednesday morning. City of Vernon
A fire in an alley in downtown Vernon, B.C., early Wednesday was quickly doused and is now under investigation.

The city says the fire happened along the 3300 block of Coldstream Avenue, with crews from Vernon Fire Rescue (VFR) being dispatched to the incident around 5:20 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a fire had been started in an enclosed area at the rear of a business where pallets and other materials were located, and the fire was extending up the side of the building,” said the city.

Crews from two fire stations knocked the fire down quickly.

“Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and confirmed there was no fire extension inside. However, smoke did enter the business and caused damage, so the building was ventilated,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink.

The business is located next to a multi-storey retirement residence.

“Thanks to the quick and precise action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to the single property and there was no extension or damage to the adjacent structures,” said Hofsink.

“This is another example of the excellent service our first responders provide to keep our community safe in dangerous situations.”

Millions in damage after suspicious fire at Granville Island dock

No injuries were reported, and no one was on scene when emergency crews arrived.

The city says the fire has been deemed suspicious, and that the file has been handed over to the Vernon RCMP for investigation.

“Over the last couple years, (VFR) has been dispatched to many fires that have been started in commercial dumpsters or where stockpiles of pallets, debris and other material have been found,” said Hofsink.

“We know this is concerning for our business community, our residents and our first responders. Therefore, we want to take a moment to highlight some simple steps that can be taken to reduce fire risks.”

Two fires in downtown Kelowna deemed suspicious

VFR says property owners are encouraged to remove debris, like pallets and other combustible materials, from their sites. It also said places that need to be locked up, such as dumpsters, should be checked to see if they’re fully secure.

“We may not be able to completely eliminate fire risks,” said Hofsink, “but by working together, we can reduce them.”

Former city councillor victim of deadly North Vancouver house fire
OkanaganNorth OkanaganSuspicious Firevernon rcmpCity of Vernonvernon north okanagan rcmpdowntown vernonVernon Fire-Rescuealley fire
