Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault, break and enter at Colborne residence: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 4:22 pm
Northumberland OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a reported break-in and assault at a residence in Colborne on Feb. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested a Peterborough man following a reported break-in and assault at a residence in Colborne on Feb. 11, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges including break and enter and assault following an incident at a residence in Colborne on the weekend.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to reports of a homeowner who discovered a person passed out inside a sunroom of their home.

OPP say the person roused and became agitated and broke items in the room. He then confronted the homeowner while brandishing a metal rod.

Police say the suspect then fled the residence on foot but officers located him a short time later.

Ryan Galbraith, 41, of Peterborough was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, unlawfully in a dwelling house, forcible entry, causing a disturbance — non-occupant, mischief — destroys or damages property and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg on Feb. 22, OPP reported Wednesday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

