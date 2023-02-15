Menu

Canada

Missing man found dead near Napanee, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 3:58 pm
Ontario Provincial Police in Greater Napanee said Wednesday they have located the body of a man who was reported to be missing.

An extensive ground search with the assistance of members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was conducted throughout the week.

Police said the man’s body was found in the water.

Foul play is not suspected.

OPPOntario Provincial Policemissing personMissingMissing ManNapaneeGreater NapaneeMissing Man Foundmissing man dead
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

