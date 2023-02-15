Missing man found dead near Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Greater Napanee said Wednesday they have located the body of a man who was reported to be missing.
An extensive ground search with the assistance of members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was conducted throughout the week.
Read more: B.C. family of Shaelene Bell calls for missing adult alert system
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Police said the man’s body was found in the water.
Trending Now
Foul play is not suspected.
Area residents concerned about proposed 16 storey residential building that is heading to the Ontario Land Tribunal
Comments