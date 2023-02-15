Missing man found dead near Napanee, Ont.

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police in Greater Napanee said Wednesday they have located the body of a man who was reported to be missing.

An extensive ground search with the assistance of members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was conducted throughout the week.

Police said the man’s body was found in the water.

Foul play is not suspected.