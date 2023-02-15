Transport truck knocked over at the Burlington Skyway in Hamilton amid strong winds

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are alerting drivers of delays on the Niagara-bound QEW in Hamilton, Ont. after a trailer was blown over by high winds.

Investigators say a trailer being pulled by a truck was knocked over at the Burlington Skyway.

No one was injured in the incident and some lanes remain open.

However, police say the Eastport lift bridge is not available as an alternative.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Wednesday morning for Hamilton and Niagara Region with wind gusts up to 90 km/h expected in the afternoon.

“Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds,” Canada’s weather agency said in the release.

