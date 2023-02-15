Menu

Politics

Vancouver council green-lights $2.5M in street cleaning grants

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 4:09 pm
Vancouver Fire Captain Matthew Trudeau points out the site of a recent fire in the Hastings Street encampment. View image in full screen
Vancouver Fire Captain Matthew Trudeau points out the site of a recent fire in the Hastings Street encampment. Global News
Vancouver City Council has approved millions of dollars in funding aimed at keeping the city’s streets clean in 2023.

Councillors authorized $2.46 million on Tuesday for the 2023 Street Cleaning Grant program.

Read more: City seeks new service provider to help clean Downtown Eastside after axing VANDU contract

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

The money goes to non-profit groups the city says help keep streets clean by supplementing city crews, while offering low-barrier job opportunities to some of Vancouver’s most vulnerable.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver seeks new DTES street cleaning contractor'
City of Vancouver seeks new DTES street cleaning contractor

The grants are centred around “micro-cleaning,” which involves foot patrols with brooms, shovels and carts who collect trash and needles.

Micro-cleaning efforts form a large part of the city’s recently-approved Chinatown revitalization plan.

2023 grant recipients include the Mission Possible Compassionate Ministries Society ($1.07 million), the Coast Mental Health Foundation ($735,000), United We Can ($469,000) and The Binners’ Project ($55,000).

Read more: City of Vancouver ends $320,000 Block Stewardship contract awarded to VANDU

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

In a media release, the city said the program helped offer more than 70,000 work hours to people facing barriers to traditional employment, and collected 34,000 bags of litter and more than 100,000 needles.

Last year, the city cancelled a $320,000 “Block Stewardship” and street cleaning contract with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU), after determining it had prioritized community development and individual empowerment over street cleaning.

City of Vancouver, Vancouver city council, Vancouver Politics, Street Cleaning, vancouver street cleaning, micro cleaning, street cleaning grants, vancouver grants
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

