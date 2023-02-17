Family Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

See more sharing options

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on Family Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Family Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Family Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

McDougall Cottage will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The W.G. Johnson (1:30 to 4 p.m.) and John Dolson (9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) centres will open for Family Day activities.

All arenas are closed except Hespeler Memorial Arena, which will open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for Family Day activities.

All Idea Exchanges, city hall and most administrative offices will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Family Day

The Kitchener Market will open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for special programming, inclduing Kids in the Kitchen, board games, trivia and more.

THEMUSEUM will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for TriCon KW.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be closed..

Joseph Schneider Haus is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for special activities.

All Kitchener public libraries will be closed.

Breithaupt Community Centre pool will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Forest Heights pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Lyle Hallman pool will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6:15 to 7:45 p.m for public swims. Cameron Heights pool will open for scheduled rentals.

The Aud & Arenas will be open for rentals. The administration office and the Activa Box Office at The Aud will be closed. The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at Activa Sportsplex will be open at 7 a.m.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Family Day

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre will open at 1 p.m. for regular programming.

RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre will open at 4 p.m. for regular programming

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, will be open while the Swimplex will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Adult Recreation Centre will be closed.

Waterloo City Hall and Waterloo Service Centre as well as the Albert McCormick and Moses Springer community centres will be closed.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed.