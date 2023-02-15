Halifax Mooseheads’ Zachary L’Heureux suspended 10 games for fan incident in Gatineau, Que. 

Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L’Heureux has been suspended again by the QMJHL after a post-game incident last week.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League said in a Wednesday release L’Heureux — a Nashville Predators prospect — will sit out 10 games after “an incident involving a fan” in Gatineau, Que., was caught on video.
Journalist Yanick St-Denis posted a recording on Twitter that allegedly shows L’Heureux directing his stick towards fans after losing the game to the Gatineau Olympiques in a shootout on Feb. 8.
“As demonstrated in the new video footage obtained by the League, the player’s gesture which occurred following the game simply cannot be tolerated by the QMJHL,” a league statement said on Wednesday afternoon. “Moreover, since the player has been suspended on several occasions, he is considered as a repeat offender.”
This was L’Heureux’s ninth suspension in QMJHL, and his highest suspension ever. The Montreal native has now been suspended for a total of 37 games since joining the league as a 16-year-old in the 2019-20 season.
It’s his second suspension this season. He also served a three-game ban following a staged fight this year against the Cape Breton Eagles.
He was handed an indefinite suspension after the incident and missed the Mooseheads’ final two road games of a trip through Quebec last week. He’s eligible to return to the Halifax lineup on March 9 against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
In an email to Global News, Halifax Mooseheads spokesperson Scott MacIntosh said he won’t comment on L’Heureux’s number of suspensions.
But, MacIntosh said:
“The Halifax Mooseheads take these situations very seriously and we fully support the QMJHL’s decision.”
